Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Lyon Confirm No Date Yet For Champions League Tie With Juventus

Updated: 11 May 2020 12:04 IST

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had earlier said that the second leg tie in the round of 16 of the Champions League would be played on August 7.

Lyon Confirm No Date Yet For Champions League Tie With Juventus
Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in their first leg match in the Champions League round of 16. © AFP

Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) has clarified that no date has been set for their Champions League second-leg clash against Juventus, and added that the teams are waiting for confirmation from UEFA. As a result of this clarification, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has suffered embarrassment as he earlier ended up saying that the match will take place on August 7. Currently, all European leagues around have the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus and the Champions League is no different.

"Olympique Lyonnais would like to affirm that the date of Juventus v OL, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, has not yet been confirmed, contrary to what has previously been stated," Lyon said in an official statement.

"The date of the round of 16 fixture is expected to be set as part of the Champions League schedule, to be announced directly by UEFA in the near future," it added.

In the first-leg match between Lyon and Juventus, the former ended up winning the match 1-0 as Lucas Tousart registered the lone goal in the match.

Recently, Ligue 1 was called off as it was decided to abandon the 2019-20 campaign due to coronavirus.

As a result, the club finished seventh on the table.

The side is due to face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the French League cup final, however, it is not known whether the match will be played or not.

"Olympique Lyonnais are also eagerly awaiting the 2020 Coupe de la Ligue final, likely at the beginning of August, which will allow them, unlike other teams, to prepare for this essential part of the new season," Lyon added in its statement.

"Nonetheless, OL regrets having to operate with a different preparation than their European rivals, who have, for the most part, already resumed training," it added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Juventus Juventus Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lyon confirmed no date has been set yet for their match against Juventus
  • Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas had earlier given August 7 as the date
  • Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 tie
Related Articles
Serie A Season In Limbo With New Wave Of Positive Coronavirus Tests Among Players
Serie A Season In Limbo With New Wave Of Positive Coronavirus Tests Among Players
"I Am Healed": Juventus Star Paulo Dybala After Testing Negative For Coronavirus
"I Am Healed": Juventus Star Paulo Dybala After Testing Negative For Coronavirus
Juventus Players Return To Training Without Quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus Players Return To Training Without Quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo
Aaron Ramsey First Juventus Player Back For Training, Cristiano Ronaldo On 2-Week Quarantine
Aaron Ramsey First Juventus Player Back For Training, Cristiano Ronaldo On 2-Week Quarantine
Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Turin Ahead Of Potential Serie A Restart
Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Turin Ahead Of Potential Serie A Restart
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.