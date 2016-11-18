 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Luis Enrique Dismisses Lionel Messi Move Speculation

Updated: 18 November 2016 20:42 IST

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed on Thursday that he remains confident Lionel Messi, 29, will end his career at the Camp Nou despite having just 18 months left to run on his contract

Luis Enrique Dismisses Lionel Messi Move Speculation
Barcelona hope to tie down Luis Suarez to a long-term contract before concluding a new deal with Messi. © AFP

Barcelona:

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique insists Lionel Messi will remain at the Catalan giants for many years to come, but was less explicit over his own future when quizzed on Friday.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed on Thursday that he remains confident Messi, 29, will end his career at the Camp Nou despite having just 18 months left to run on his contract.

"I also imagine that Leo Messi will remain for many years at Barca," said Enrique ahead of his side's clash at home to Malaga on Saturday.

"It would be beautiful for a player that left his homeland at such a young age and with such hope that he could finish his career as undoubtedly the best player of all-time at the club that gave him the opportunity.

"For me it would be the perfect story."

After extending Neymar's deal to 2021, Barca hope to tie down Luis Suarez to a long-term contract before concluding a new deal with Messi.

However, there has been no such rush to extend Enrique's deal, which expires at the end of the season, despite an impressive haul of eight trophies in just over two seasons in charge.

"I have suddenly lost my imagination," he replied when pressed over whether he saw his own future at the Camp Nou beyond the end of the season.

Barca trail Real Madrid by two points, but only a first Real win in the Spanish capital's derby over Atletico Madrid in La Liga for four seasons later on Saturday will prevent Barca finishing the weekend on top should they register a fifth straight league win.

"I would like both of them to lose," quipped Enrique on his preferred outcome of the Madrid derby.

Barca will be depleted by the absence of the injured Samuel Umtiti and Andres Iniesta, whilst Suarez is suspended.

However, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are both fit to return from injury.

Topics : Barcelona Lionel Andres Messi Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Luis Enrique plays down rumuors regarding Messi's contract
  • Enrique insists Messi will remain at Barca for many years to come
  • Messi has just 18 months left to run on his current contract
Related Articles
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.