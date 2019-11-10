 
Liverpool VS Manchester City

Nov 10, 2019 10:00 PM IST| Ref: Oliver, Michael | Anfield
Liverpool

2-0

Manchester City

Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Updates: Fabinho Tavares, Mohamed Salah Score Early For Liverpool

Updated:10 November 2019 22:35 IST

Premier League 2019, Liverpool vs Man City Live Updates: Fabinho Tavares and Mohamed Salah scored two early goals to give Liverpool a flying-start.

Liverpool vs Man City Live: Fabinho scored the opening goal for Liverpool. © AFP

Liverpool have lived through many false dawns in the 29 years since last lifting a league title, but the class of 2019/20 have the chance to prove they are the real deal when reigning champions Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday. City's relentless hunger to push the bar to new heights under Pep Guardiola has kept Liverpool waiting. Despite posting the third highest points tally in English top flight history last season with 97, Liverpool lost out by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title. Beset by defensive injuries, those standards have slipped slightly at the start of this season, allowing Jurgen Klopp's men to open up a six-point lead ahead of Sunday's battle between the top two. Revitalised since Klopp took charge four years ago, Liverpool have not lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017.

Live Football Match Updates Between Liverpool  vs Manchester City, straight from Anfield, Liverpool

  • 22:35 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Man City not happy with backline!

    City defenders are furious with their backline as the visitors conceded an easy corner. 
  • 22:27 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Wonderful save from Alisson!

    Another City move foiled, this time by Alisson Becker. Sergio Aguero got away from Liverpool defender inside the box and forced Alisson into action as the shot was curling in to the far post. Aguero's wait for the first goal at Anfield continues.
  • 22:14 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Salah doubles Liverpool lead!

    GOAL! Salah doubles Liverpool lead in the 13th minute. Liverpool's two full-backs Arnold and Rpobertson combined to create a simple tap-in opportunity for Salah and he did that to perfection by timing the run pinch-perfect.
  • 22:11 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Sterling hits wide!

    Liverpool defence Raheem Sterling allowed the space to fire in a header free header but the shot went wide. 
  • 22:09 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Fabinho puts Liverpool ahead!

    Fabinho scores early to put Liverpool ahead vs Manchester City. This was Fabinho's second goal for the Reds.
  • 22:07 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    City appeal for handball!

    Bernardo Silva took on several Liverpool defenders but the move was foiled in the end.
  • 22:05 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Foul by Sterling!

    Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling link-up nicely but Van Dijk was firm in his positioning and forced Sterling to commit a foul.
  • 22:02 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Here we go!

    KICK-OFF! Manchester City get the ball rolling to kick-start the match.
  • 21:59 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Minutes away from kick-off!

    Players are out in the middle and we are just minutes away from the kick-off.
  • 21:40 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Man City starting XI!

  • 21:37 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Players have reached the ground!

    Players from both teams have reached the venue.  The visitors have arrived as well.
  • 21:36 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Liverpool starting XI!

    Here is how the hosts Liverpool will be lining up in tonight's game. 
  • 21:29 (IST)Nov 10, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Liverpool vs Manchester City clash in the Premier League. Table-toppers Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten streak, while the visitors will look to bridge the six-point gap between the two sides.
