Liverpool vs Manchester City Football Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 07 October 2018 15:01 IST

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have remained unbeaten in the Premier League so far.

Manchester City won their last match at Anfield in 2003. © AFP

Manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a turn of fortunes when his side visit Anfield to face second-placed Liverpool in the much-awaited battle in the Premier League on Sunday. The holders will hope to finally achieve something that has so far been beyond City's cash-rich era -- a win at Anfield. City were last victorious at Anfield in 2003 and have lost 12 of their last 17 visits. The most recent of those saw City's Champions League dreams ended for another year in the cauldron of a European night on Merseyside with a 3-0 quarter-final first leg defeat. A coach not accustomed to losing, City boss Pep Guardiola has been defeated on all three of his visits to Anfield and in Jurgen Klopp faces one of the few managers who can boast a winning record against the Catalan.
 
When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester match will be played on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
 
Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.
 
How do I watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match live?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star network.
 
What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match start?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 9 PM IST.
 
Where can you follow the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match online?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Football Liverpool Manchester City English Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester City, Game week 8
Highlights
  • Pep Guardiola has been defeated on all 3 of his visits to Anfield
  • City were last victorious at Anfield in 2003
  • City have lost in 12 of their last 17 visits.
