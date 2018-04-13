 
Liverpool Play Roma, Bayern Munich Draw Real Madrid In Champions League Semis

Updated: 13 April 2018 17:45 IST

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate © AFP

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League while Liverpool play AS Roma in a repeat of the 1984 final. Cristiano Ronaldo's Real will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match, after Friday's draw. The Liverpool-Roma tie pits Mohamed Salah, who has scored 39 goals in all competitions already this season, against his former club. "Looking forward to seeing you again," Roma tweeted about the Egyptian striker.

Real, who have won the competition 12 times, reached the semi-finals by fighting off a remarkable Juventus comeback before Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give them a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to knock out Lionel Messi's Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the Italian capital that gave them an unexpected win on away goals over the two legs.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, who named Niko Kovac as their next coach minutes before the draw, eased past Sevilla in their quarter-final.

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up their meeting with Roma. The English side won the 1984 final, played in Rome, on penalties.

The first legs will take place on April 24-25 and the second will be on May 1-2.

The 2018 final will be played in Kiev.

