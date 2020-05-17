Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bundesliga German Football League Live: Robert Lewandowski Gives Bayern Munich 1-0 Lead vs Union Berlin

Updated:17 May 2020 22:20 IST

Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union Berlin's form.

Bundesliga German Football League Live: Robert Lewandowski Gives Bayern Munich 1-0 Lead vs Union Berlin
German Bundesliga Football: Bayern Munich restart their charge for 8th straight title. © AFP

Bayern Munich restart their charge for an eighth straight Bundesliga title at Union Berlin on Sunday amid doubts the Bavarian giants will be able to last the distance after a two-month hiatus. Hansi Flick's side hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union's form at their Alten Foersterei stadium. Union have twice shocked the league leaders this season, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in August and turning out 2-0 victors over Borussia Moenchengladbach three months later.

Live Updates of Bundesliga match between Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich from straight from Alten Foersterei stadium, Berlin.

  • 22:20 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Half-time

    Half-time! Robert Lewandowski's penalty goal helped Bayern Munich take a 1-0 lead against Union Berlin.
  • 22:10 (IST)May 17, 2020

    GOAL!

    GOAL! Robert Lewandowski puts it away from the penalty spot to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 lead against Union Berlin in the 40th minute.
  • 22:07 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Yellow card for Davies

    Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies gets a yellow card.
  • 22:00 (IST)May 17, 2020

    30 minutes gone

    30 minutes have passed and the scoreline still reads 0-0. Bayern Munich have been aggressive but have failed to score.
  • 21:48 (IST)May 17, 2020

    NO GOAL!

    NO GOAL! Bayern Munich have been disallowed a goal in the 18th minute. Serge Gnabry heads the ball to Thomas Mueller, who deflects it into the net. However, Mueller was marginally offside.
  • 21:44 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Yellow card for Lenz

    Union Berlin defender Christopher Lenz commits a rough foul and receives a yellow card from the referee.
  • 21:37 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Offside

    Union Berlin fail miserably at an attempt and have been given offside in the seventh minute. Anthony Ujah controlled the ball well before making it sail over the crossbar.
  • 21:35 (IST)May 17, 2020

    In other Bundesliga game

    In other Bundesliga match today,  FC Koln played out a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05.
  • 21:33 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Eyes on 8th successive title

    Bayern Munich are eyeing an eighth straight Bundesliga title. The league leaders have suffered a loss against Union Berlin twice this season.
  • 21:30 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Kick-off

    The match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin has started at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
  • 20:59 (IST)May 17, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich at the Alte Foersterei.
    Bayern München Bayern München Football
