Bundesliga German Football League Live: Robert Lewandowski Gives Bayern Munich 1-0 Lead vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union Berlin's form.
Union have twice shocked the league leaders this season, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in August and turning out 2-0 victors over Borussia Moenchengladbach three months later.
- 22:20 (IST)May 17, 2020
Half-timeHalf-time! Robert Lewandowski's penalty goal helped Bayern Munich take a 1-0 lead against Union Berlin.
Deservedly ahead at the break— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020
#FCUFCB 0-1 pic.twitter.com/cPvglgAaEA
- 21:48 (IST)May 17, 2020
NO GOAL!NO GOAL! Bayern Munich have been disallowed a goal in the 18th minute. Serge Gnabry heads the ball to Thomas Mueller, who deflects it into the net. However, Mueller was marginally offside.
Well, that was anti-climatic...@esmuellert_'s goal ruled out by VAR for offside ⛔#FCUFCB 0-0 (18')— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020
- 21:30 (IST)May 17, 2020
Kick-offThe match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin has started at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
Packmas! 🔴⚪#FCUFCB 0-0 (1') pic.twitter.com/VH24MFJZRU— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020