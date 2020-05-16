Bundesliga German Football League Highlights: Borussia Dortmund Beat Schalke 4-0 As Football Returns In Germany

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice, while Erling Braut Haaland and Thorgan Hazard chipped in with a goal each as Borussia Dortmund registered a 4-0 win over Schalke 04 in football's return to Germany after the coronavirus lockdown. The pandemic had kept the world sports to a halt before Germany's football league Bundesliga decided to resume the game behind closed doors. German supporters called these matches "Geisterspiele" or ghost games as they were locked out. However, Borussia Dortmund didn't disappoint those who were watching them play at the empty stadium with the comforts of their home worldwide. In other Bundesliga matches, Augsburg lost 1-2 to Wolfsburg; Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn 07 played out a goalless draw; Hoffenheim suffered a 0-3 loss to Hertha BSC and RasenBallsport Leipzig managed to draw 1-1 with Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Monchengladbach later for the last Bundesliga game of the day.
- 20:54 (IST)May 16, 2020
- 20:50 (IST)May 16, 2020
The football is back nowThe football has made a successful comeback.
Football is back. pic.twitter.com/BMm7sBkIM8— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
- 20:23 (IST)May 16, 2020
GOAL!GOAL! Raphael Guerreiro scores his second goal in the 63rd minute as Borussia Dortmund takes a 4-0 lead against Schalke 04.
63 | RAPHHHAAAAA!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
Sure why not, add another!#BVBS04 4-0 pic.twitter.com/yDjI3HXGeQ
- 20:08 (IST)May 16, 2020
GOAL!GOAL! Thorgan Hazard beats the Schalke goalkeeper from outside the box and makes it 3-0 for Borussia Dortmund after half-time.
48 | THE MAN HIMSELF, HAZARD!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
GOOOOOOAAALLLLLLL B V B!!!#BVBS04 3-0 pic.twitter.com/heOnXG2OC3
- 19:46 (IST)May 16, 2020
GOAL!GOAL! Borussia Dortmund score another goal in the 45th minute, courtesy Raphael Guerreiro. They now lead Schalke 04 2-0 in the Ruhr derby.
45 | YESSSSSSSS!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
THANK YOU, RAPHA!#BVBS04 2-0 pic.twitter.com/bQpuPJSFcP
- 19:33 (IST)May 16, 2020
GOAL!GOAL! Erling Braut Haaland scores in the 29th minute to give Borussia Dortmund an early lead against Schalke 04.
28 | IT HAD TO BE HIM!!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
ERLING!!! BRAUT!!! HAALAND!!!#BVBS04 1-0 pic.twitter.com/I2IwpvwYRk
- 19:10 (IST)May 16, 2020