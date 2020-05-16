Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bundesliga German Football League Highlights: Borussia Dortmund Beat Schalke 4-0 As Football Returns In Germany

Updated:16 May 2020 21:17 IST

Bundesliga Highlights: Borussia Dortmund registered a 4-0 win over Schalke as football made a successful comeback in Germany after coronavirus lockdown.

German Bundesliga Football: Erling Braut Haaland scored in the 29th minute for Borussia Dortmund. © AFP

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice, while Erling Braut Haaland and Thorgan Hazard chipped in with a goal each as Borussia Dortmund registered a 4-0 win over Schalke 04 in football's return to Germany after the coronavirus lockdown. The pandemic had kept the world sports to a halt before Germany's football league Bundesliga decided to resume the game behind closed doors. German supporters called these matches "Geisterspiele" or ghost games as they were locked out. However, Borussia Dortmund didn't disappoint those who were watching them play at the empty stadium with the comforts of their home worldwide. In other Bundesliga matches, Augsburg lost 1-2 to Wolfsburg; Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn 07 played out a goalless draw; Hoffenheim suffered a 0-3 loss to Hertha BSC and RasenBallsport Leipzig managed to draw 1-1 with Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Monchengladbach later for the last Bundesliga game of the day.

Highlights of Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 straight from Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

  • 20:54 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Thank you

    That's all for tonight! Thank you for joining us for the live blog. In other Bundesliga matches, Augsburg lost 1-2 to Wolfsburg; Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn 07 played out a goalless draw; Hoffenheim suffered a 0-3 loss to Hertha BSC and RasenBallsport Leipzig managed to draw 1-1 with Freiburg. At 10 PM IST, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Monchengladbach.
  • 20:50 (IST)May 16, 2020

    The football is back now

    The football has made a successful comeback.
  • 20:50 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Full time

    Full-time! Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 in the Ruhr derby.
  • 20:45 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Five minutes to full time

    Five minutes to full time and Borussia Dortmund are confident of a winning start in football's successful return after coronavirus lockdown.
  • 20:31 (IST)May 16, 2020

    After 70 minutes

    Schalke are seeking a consolation goal as Borussia Dortmund continue to dominate the Ruhr derby.
  • 20:23 (IST)May 16, 2020

    GOAL!

    GOAL! Raphael Guerreiro scores his second goal in the 63rd minute as Borussia Dortmund takes a 4-0 lead against Schalke 04.
  • 20:15 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Yellow card for Delaney

    Thomas Delaney has been given a yellow card for a rough foul on an opponent.
  • 20:08 (IST)May 16, 2020

    GOAL!

    GOAL! Thorgan Hazard beats the Schalke goalkeeper from outside the box and makes it 3-0 for Borussia Dortmund after half-time.
  • 19:49 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Half-time

    Erling Braut Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro score as Borussia Dortmund take a 2-0 lead against Schalke at half time.
  • 19:46 (IST)May 16, 2020

    GOAL!

    GOAL! Borussia Dortmund score another goal in the 45th minute, courtesy Raphael Guerreiro. They now lead Schalke 04 2-0 in the Ruhr derby.
  • 19:33 (IST)May 16, 2020

    GOAL!

    GOAL! Erling Braut Haaland scores in the 29th minute to give Borussia Dortmund an early lead against Schalke 04.
  • 19:23 (IST)May 16, 2020

    After 20 minutes

    Schalke 04 player Matija Nastasic trips Thomas Delaney of Borussia Dortmund and the referee has signalled a free kick. No goal has been scored so far.
  • 19:17 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Game to follow

    Later tonight, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Monchengladbach in another Bundesliga game.
  • 19:12 (IST)May 16, 2020

    10 minutes gone!

    First ten minutes of the Bundesliga match has been passed and neither of the two teams have managed to break the deadlock.
  • 19:10 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Other Bundesliga matches

    Augsburg vs Wolfsburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs SC Paderborn 07, Hoffenheim vs Hertha BSC and RasenBallsport Leipzig vs Freiburg are the other matches that are underway in Germany. This brought football back in action after a coronavirus lockdown forced a halt worldwide.
  • 19:01 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Kick-off

    The match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 has started at the Signal Iduna Park. The game is being played behind closed doors and Germans are calling them "Geisterspiele" or ghost games.

  • 18:59 (IST)May 16, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 at the Signal Iduna Park.
    Topics mentioned in this article Football Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund FC Schalke 04 FC Schalke 04 Live Blogs
