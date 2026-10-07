Lionel Messi's Last Match For Argentina Live Streaming, Argentina vs Benin Live Telecast: Argentina is girding itself for the once-unimaginable prospect of a national team without football great Lionel Messi. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Messi is set to bid farewell to international soccer after 21 years, 125 goals, two Copa America titles and a World Cup championship. What would otherwise be an unremarkable friendly match against the West African nation of Benin has become the moment that this football-crazed country has long dreaded. For years, Argentines had debated when and how Messi should leave the international stage — though he'll continue to play for MLS team Inter Miami. His Aug. 31 announcement that he'd be retiring from the national team, weeks after Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final, prompted an outpouring of gratitude and grief.

When will the Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match be played?

The Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match will be played on Wednesday, October 07.

Where will the Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match be played?

The Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.

What time will the Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match start?

The Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match will start at 4:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match?

The Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match will not be telecast live on any TV news channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match?

The Argentina vs Benin, Lionel Messi's last match will be streamed live on Zee5 app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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