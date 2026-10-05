Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, is all set to say goodbye to the blue and white jersey on Tuesday, as he plays in his final game for the national team. Messi announced his decision to quit international football in August, officially confirming the decision to hang up his Argentina boots, though it was understood that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain was his last. Now, the Football Association in Argentina has set up a farewell match for Messi, allowing fans at home to say goodbye to the country's biggest footballing hero in the best manner possible.

Which Team Are Argentina Playing?

Argentina, the World Cup winners in 2022 under Lionel Messi's captaincy, will be up against Benin, an African nation, in the friendly match on Tuesday (6 October).

Every single member of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, as well as their families, has been invited to attend the event at Estadio Monumental.

Current Argentina stars like Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will feature for the national team in this match. After permission from their clubs was denied, the likes of Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not be able to attend.

What Tribute Has Been Planned By the Argentina FA?

It has been reported that Messi will be wearing a custom-designed No. 10 jersey created specifically for the match. Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia has confirmed that pre- and post-match felicitation ceremonies have also been planned to honour Messi's international career, which started in 2005.

Will Messi's No. 10 Jersey Be Retired?

Demands for the jersey to be retired have gained significant momentum, but the top bosses in the AFA haven't reportedly made up their minds yet. Some are also questioning: if the jersey isn't retired, then who will inherit it? Coach Lionel Scaloni said that no decision has been made on the subject yet.

"We won't give the number 10 to anyone until Leo's match takes place," Scaloni said. "After that, we'll see."

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