Lionel Messi's Incredible Numbers For FC Barcelona
The greatest player in Barcelona's history, Lionel Messi racked up record-breaking numbers during his time at the club.
Highlights
- Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer, the club stated Thursday
- Messi's stay can't be extended because of Liga regulations, the club said
- Messi won the Ballon d'Or a record six times while playing for Barcelona
FC Barcelona on Thursday announced that the club's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, would leave this summerdue to "Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration". The club revealed that while it had reached an agreement with Messi over a new deal that would have seen him extend his two-decade stay at Barcelona, the same could not be materialise owing to the regulations, alluding to financial controls in place in La Liga. Messi, who had moved from the club's renowned academy, La Masia, in 2001, established himself as one of the greatest players of all time during this trophy-laden Barcelona career.
GOAL-MACHINE
The greatest goalscorer in Barcelona's history, Messi racked up record-breaking numbers across many seasons. A finisher par excellence, he has also been behind a number of goals scored by others. The highest-scorer in La Liga history, Messi is only behind his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time list in the Champions League. The Argentine scored an incredible 48 hat-tricks for the Catalan giants, including 36 in the league.
Here is how his overall goal contributions look like in different competitions for the club.
La Liga: 520 games, 474 goals, 217 assists
Champions League: 149 games, 120 goals, 42 assists
Copa del Rey: 80 games, 56 goals, 36 assists
Spanish Super Cup: 20 games, 14 goals, 6 assists
UEFA Super Cup: 4 games, 3 goals, 3 assists
Club World Cup: 5 games, 5 goals, 1 assist
Total: 778 games, 672 goals, 305 assists
SERIAL TROPHY-WINNER
While Barcelona have failed to regain their Champions League title since their last title in 2015, Messi has been a crucial part in them continuing to win major trophies. The 34-year-old forward has won four Champions League titles with Barcelona, including in 2006 when he missed the final due to injury. He also has 10 league titles and seven Copa del Rey titles to his name.
Here is a list of honours Messi won at Barcelona:
La Liga: 10 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19)
Champions League: 4 (2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15)
Copa del Rey: 7 (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21)
Spanish Super Cup: 7 (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)
UEFA Super Cup: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)
Club World Cup: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)
INDIVIDUAL HONOURS
The all-time leading winner of the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best male footballer annually by French news magazine France Football, Messi also has a number of individual accolades to his name.
Here is a look at a few of them:
Ballon d'Or: 6 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)
European Golden Shoe (highest goalscorer in Europe in a league season): 6 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)
Pichichi Trophy (highest goalscorer in a La Liga season): 8 (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)