Lionel Messi's Heartfelt Farewell For Neymar As PSG Move Nears

Updated: 02 August 2017 20:28 IST

Lionel Messi posted an emotional farewell for Barcelona teammate Neymar on Instagram.

Messi and Neymar were an integral part of Barcelona. © AFP

Lionel Messi took to Instagram on Wednesday to bid farewell to Neymar, who informed his Barcelona teammates that he is leaving the club, according to a report in AFP. Messi and Neymar formed a great pair for Barcelona as both were instrumental in the club's success over the past four years. Messi wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram saying, "It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar," along with a video montage of the pair's exploits on the field for their club.

"I wish you luck in this new stage of your life. I love you," wrote Messi that pretty much confirms Neymar's world record move to PSG.

Earlier, speaking to AFP, a Barca spokesperson said, "The player came to train as scheduled and announced to his teammates that he is leaving," said the source. "The coach has given him permission to not train and to manage resolving his future."

There was a lot of speculation about Neymar's future in the club with PSG reportedly willing to pay the Brazilian's 222 million euro ($260 million) buyout clause. Such a fee would smash the current record £89.3 million ($111 million, 105.2 million euros) Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last year.

The player's advisor Wagner Ribeiro said the fee would be paid "in the coming hours" and Neymar could be presented in Paris "this weekend."

The 25-year-old has won two La-Liga titles and one Champions League title in his four-year stint at Barcelona.

(With AFP Inputs)

