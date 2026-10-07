As Lionel Messi retires from international football, the entire football world stood on its feet and bowed its head, thanking one of the greatest players of all time for his contribution. When Messi arrived at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the entire city was on the streets. Tributes started pouring in as the day began, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Neymar Jr., and Angel Di Maria sharing their thoughts on social media. The likes of Neymar and David Beckham were also spotted at the venue for this landmark moment.

Social media was soon flooded with tributes for Messi, as his former teammates, opponents, and several others thanked the 39-year-old for what he has done for the game of football.

"It is not only Argentina that thanks you; the world thanks you for everything you have done for football," Neymar wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for making me love football even more. It was an honour for me to have played against you and even more so to make history alongside you."

Messi's Argentina teammate, who even accompanied him to India during the historic GOAT tour last year, said that he became a better person, player, father, and friend, all thanks to him.

"He made me grow not only as a footballer, but also as a person. I became a better person, a better human being, a better athlete, a better father, and a better friend," Rodrigo De Paul said in a farewell message. "I want to tell him that I love him. He knows that he is my brother and that he has an enormous heart."

Minute 10 tribute for Lionel Messi. https://t.co/vUcKILVznI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria, sometimes Messi's rival on the pitch and sometimes his teammate in the national side, said seeing him fulfilled with joy makes everyone else happy.

"Seeing him with so much happiness, and that tranquillity of knowing that he gave everything he had, is what makes us all happy," Di Maria said. "It will be a very special day for everyone. I thank him for life."

READ | Lionel Messi Reignites World Cup Controversy In Farewell Speech, Warns Argentina

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, who was at Barcelona when Messi first signed for the Catalan club, said that it was a pleasure for him to be a part of his journey from the very first day.

"What a pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much! Your name is etched in the history of your country, and of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always," said Ronaldinho.

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