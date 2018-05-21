Lionel Messi Wins 5th Golden Shoe

 
Updated: 21 May 2018 08:58 IST

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won his fifth European Golden Shoe after his team beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in their final La Liga match of the season.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won his fifth European Golden Shoe. © AFP

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won his fifth European Golden Shoe after his team beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in their final La Liga match of the season. The Argentine player won the award with 34 goals, for a total of 68 points during the 2017-2018 season, Efe news reported on Sunday.

Messi also won the award last year, as well as in 2010, 2012 and 2013, and is the only player to do so five times.

It is worth noting that the award is given based on a points system, in which goals by the German, Spanish, English, Italian and French leagues account for two points each, while scores by Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Scotland, Greece, Netherlands, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine are worth 1.5 points.

Goals by any other European league are awarded only one point.

Trailing Messi in the standings for the Golden Shoe was Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - with 32 goals and 68 points - and Tottenham's Harry Kane, with 30 scores, accruing a total of 60 points.

