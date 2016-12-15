 
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports

Updated: 15 December 2016 18:26 IST

The star wedding will most likely be held in Lionel Messi's native Argentina, where he met Antonella Roccuzzo when they were both youngsters

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo first met in Argentina as youngsters. © AFP

FC Barcelona and Argentina national team star Lionel Messi is set to marry long time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo,  according to reports in the Spanish media.

The wedding will take place at a time convenient to Messi's footballing career, which can be either in the summer or winter of 2017, newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday. The couple has been contemplating the idea of marriage for quite some time, as per the report.

The star wedding will most likely be in his native Argentina, where he met Roccuzzo when they were both youngsters.

The nature of the couple's relationship was made public in 2007, with the model moving to Barcelona in 2010. They have two children, Thiago, four, and Mateo, one.

A raft of his FC Barcelona clubmates and staff are expected to attend the special day when it happens.

(With inputs from IANS)

Football Lionel Andres Messi
