Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero In Argentina Preliminary Copa America Squad

Lionel Messi and the returning Sergio Aguero headed a 33-man list as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named an enlarged preliminary Copa America squad on Wednesday. Paris Saint Germain winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain , who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. "These are the ones we consider to be the best," said Scaloni, who will have to reduce his list to 23 players next week ahead of the tournament hosted by Brazil, which begins on June 14.

Argentina will play in Group B alongside Colombia, Paraguay and guests Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts and current Asian champions.

Messi, who only returned to the Argentina squad in March after an eight-month absence following the World Cup in Russia, will turn 32 during the competition.

Di Maria, like Messi, made his post-World Cup return in March ahead of friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco, but Aguero had not been called up since Argentina's 4-3 last 16 defeat to eventual champions France in Russia.

Argentina have not won the Copa America, or any major international tournament, since 1993, losing in the final in four of the last five editions of the continental showpiece.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Franco Armani, Esteban Andrada, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: German Pezzel, Gabriel Mercado, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Renzo Saravia, Lisandro Martinez, Ramiro Funes Mori

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Manuel Lanzini, Roberto Pereyra, Matias Zaracho, Ivan Marcone, Domingo Blanco, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Maximiliano Meza

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Dario Benedetto, Matias Suarez, Mauro Icardi