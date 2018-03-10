 
Lionel Messi Misses Barcelona vs Malaga Match 'For Baby's Birth'

Updated: 10 March 2018 18:10 IST

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo is expecting a boy, a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two.

Lionel Messi was replaced by Yerry Mina in the Barcelona squad for the match against Malaga. © AFP

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's La Liga match at Malaga with reports saying the birth of his third child is imminent. The club tweeted: "Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place." Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo is expecting a boy, a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two. The child is expected to be called Ciro.

The Argentinian couple, both 30, first met as children in 1996. Their relationship began a decade later.

Barcelona, who face Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

