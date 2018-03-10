Lionel Messi Misses Barcelona vs Malaga Match 'For Baby's Birth'

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's La Liga match at Malaga with reports saying the birth of his third child is imminent. The club tweeted: "Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place." Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo is expecting a boy, a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two. The child is expected to be called Ciro.