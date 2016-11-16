 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Lionel Messi Magic Sparks Argentina, Brazil March on

Updated: 16 November 2016 10:51 IST

While Argentina defeated Colombia 3-0, Brazil virtually made it to the 2018 World Cup by moving past Peru 2-0.

Lionel Messi Magic Sparks Argentina, Brazil March on
Heavyweights Brazil and Argentina both earned comprehensive wins in World Cup qualifiers. © FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Montevideo:

Lionel Messi produced a magical display to get Argentina's World Cup qualification back on track Tuesday as Brazil notched their sixth consecutive victory to put one foot in the 2018 finals in Russia.

Messi curled home a stunning 30-yard free-kick and set up goals for Lucas Pratto and Angel Di Maria in a 3-0 win over Colombia in San Juan.

The victory elevated Argentina into the qualifying places after a disastrous run of results which saw them take just two points from their previous four games.

But the feelgood factor generated by the result was overshadowed by a media boycott imposed by a furious Messi and his Argentina team-mates after the final whistle.

Messi said the Albiceleste's players were incensed by a claim made by an Argentine journalist that forward Ezequiel Lavezzi had been caught smoking marijuana in the camp.

Lavezzi, who was not included on the substitutes bench against Colombia, has angrily denied the claims.

"We have made the decision not to talk to the press anymore, obviously you know why," said Messi, who has an often tense relationship with Argentina's media.

"There were a lot of accusations, a lot of disrespect, and the accusations they made against 'Pocho' (Lavezzi) are very serious.

"We know that most of you guys don't play that game of disrespect. We can be criticised if we lose, or win, or if we play well or badly. But this is getting into personal lives. If we don't put a stop to it now, we'll never stop it."

Tuesday's win left Argentina in fifth spot in the 10-team standings, with 19 points from 12 games. The top four sides qualify automatically for the 2018 finals while the fifth-placed team goes into a play-off with the first-placed team from the Oceania zone.

Brazil coasting to Russia

Colombia meanwhile slipped to sixth place following the defeat, one point behind Argentina.

While Argentina have made hard work of qualification so far, Brazil appear to be coasting towards Russia.

Only a miraculous sequence of results is likely to deny them an automatic qualifying place following Tuesday's 2-0 win over Peru in Lima.

Manchester City-bound teenager Gabriel Jesus was the hero once more, scoring one goal and laying on another for Renato Augusto to give Brazil a sixth consecutive win under new coach Tite.

The result left Brazil four points clear at the top of the standings with 27 points from 12 games.

In qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup, 28 points was enough to guarantee automatic qualification.

With six games left, Brazil should be safe with something to spare.



In Santiago meanwhile, Chile continued their recovery with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Uruguay.

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was the hero, scoring twice for the Chileans in the second half after Eduardo Vargas had cancelled out Edinson Cavani's first-half opener for Uruguay.

Sanchez and Chile had risked the wrath of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after playing despite injuring a hamstring during training last week.

Wenger had expressed fear Chile had made a "suicidal" decision by playing Sanchez after the injury.

But the in-form striker showed no sign of ill-health with two well-taken goals to seal a crucial three points.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saved a late penalty from Luis Suarez as the two-time Copa America winners hung on for the win.

In other games Tuesday, Bolivia jolted Paraguay with a 1-0 win in La Paz while Venezuela slipped to the bottom of the standings after Ecuador coasted to a 3-0 victory in Quito.

Ecuador are now third in the standings, three points behind second-placed Uruguay.

Topics : Football Argentina Brazil
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Argentina defeated Colombia 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers
  • Brazil moved past Peru, beating them 2-0
  • Brazil have virtually qualified for the 2018 World Cup
Related Articles
AFA Hired Firm to Fly Lionel Messi And Co Without Knowing Name Of Airline, Model Of Plane
AFA Hired Firm to Fly Lionel Messi And Co Without Knowing Name Of Airline, Model Of Plane
Lionel Messi Leads Press Boycott Over Ezequiel Lavezzi Marijuana Claim
Lionel Messi Leads Press Boycott Over Ezequiel Lavezzi Marijuana Claim
Brazil vs Argentina: Neymar Crushes Arch-Rivals At Venue of World Cup Disaster
Brazil vs Argentina: Neymar Crushes Arch-Rivals At Venue of World Cup Disaster
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.