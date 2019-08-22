 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Lionel Messi "Made Me Better Player", Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated: 22 August 2019 09:05 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the coveted Ballon d'Or five times each, a factor that helps each player flourish.

Lionel Messi "Made Me Better Player", Says Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo said he enjoys a "healthy" rivalry with the Argentine great. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Wednesday his long-time rivalry with Lionel Messi has made him "a better player" and that he enjoys a "healthy" rivalry with the Argentine great. However, Portuguese star Ronaldo, whose influence at Real Madrid mirrored that of Messi at Barcelona before he left for Juventus, admitted that the pair have never socialised together. "I really admire the career he has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated," Ronaldo told TVI in Portugal.

"It's a good rivalry but it's not unique -- Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries."

Ronaldo and Messi have won the coveted Ballon d'Or five times each, a factor that helps each player flourish.

"I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it's the same for me when he wins," he said.

"I have an excellent professional relationship because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.

He added: "We've never had dinner together but I don't see why we can't in the future. I don't see a problem with that."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Juventus Juventus Real Madrid Real Madrid Barcelona Barcelona Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ronaldo said his long-time rivalry with Messi made him a better player
  • Ronaldo said he enjoys a "healthy" rivalry with the Argentine great
  • The Portuguese star left Real Madrid for Juventus
Related Articles
When People Question Your Honour, It Hurts, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
When People Question Your Honour, It Hurts, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus Gamble On Maurizio Sarri Delivering Another Style Of Serie A Title
Juventus Gamble On Maurizio Sarri Delivering Another Style Of Serie A Title
"Why Didn
"Why Didn't You Play?" South Korean Fan Flies To Sweden To Harangue Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
South Korean Football Fans To Sue Sports Agency Over Cristiano Ronaldo Benching
South Korean Football Fans To Sue Sports Agency Over Cristiano Ronaldo Benching
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.