Lionel Messi Finally Meets Afghan Boy Who Became Viral Sensation

Lionel Messi met Murtaza Ahmadi in Doha during Barcelona's match with Al Ahli. © roadto2022

Murtaza Ahmadi, the Afghan boy who became a hit on social media earlier this year, finally met his hero Lionel Messi in Doha.

The world took note of Murtaza after a picture of him, wearing a shirt made from a striped blue plastic bag with Messi's number 10 written on the back, became viral.

This powerful image touched the hearts of millions of football lovers across the globe, as soon as it first surfaced on the Internet.

He was eventually identified as Murtaza Ahmadi from Afghanistan's Ghazni province, thanks to the efforts of his uncle, Azim Ahmadi, who lives in Australia.

The six-year-old then received a signed shirt from the Barcelona superstar.

"I want to meet Messi, spend time with him, I love the way he plays football. I love him very, very much," he told AFP at the time.

Soon after this gesture from Messi, Murtaza's family was forced to leave Afghanistan amid constant telephone threats and the fear of Murtaza being kidnapped.

His dream of meeting Messi finally came true when Barcelona arrived in Qatar to play a friendly match against Al Ahli.

