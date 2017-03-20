 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way

Updated: 20 March 2017 10:31 IST

While Barcelona defeated Valencia 4-2 in the La Liga on Sunday, Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1.

Lionel Messi Double Edges 6-goal Thriller Barcelona's Way
Lionel Messi scored yet another brace for Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday. © AFP

A Lionel Messi brace helped Barcelona beat a 10-man Valencia 4-2 in a thrilling match that took place in Camp Nou on Sunday. With the victory Barcelona closed to within two points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Earlier, Antoine Griezmann scored a stunning free-kick as Atletico Madrid compounded a week to forget for Sevilla with a 3-1 at the Vicente Calderon. Barca needed to come from behind to keep the pressure on Madrid as Eliaquim Mangala headed Valencia in front.

But the on-loan Manchester City defender was sent-off for pulling down Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan had levelled and Messi smashed home the resulting penalty.

Munir El Haddadi briefly levelled for the 10 men before half-time, but Messi and finally Andre Gomes with his first Barca goal sealed the three points.

Madrid still also have a game in hand over their title rivals.

"We created a huge number of chances and deserved to win by a bigger margin," Barca boss Luis Enrique told Spanish TV station Movistar.

"Against an opponent with very good players we've picked up three valuable points."

Enrique named the same side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 10 days ago to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals in stunning fashion.

And whilst not matching that drama, there was no shortage of action as Valencia showed up the defensive flaws in Enrique's new 3-4-3 system.

An action packed final 15 minutes of the first-half saw four goals and a red card.

 

 

 

 

Barca's weakness from set-pieces was exposed again a week on from conceding twice from corners in a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo la Coruna when Mangala powered home Dani Parejo's corner to open the scoring.

The lead lasted just six minutes as Suarez raced onto Neymar's throw-in to slot into the far corner.

Mangala went from hero to villain as he then pulled down Suarez inside the area to concede a penalty and be sent-off.

Messi on 41 goals

Messi beat penalty specialist Diego Alves from the spot.

However, straight from kick-off Barca were caught cold as Jose Gaya teed up Munir El Haddadi to score against his parent club for the second time this season.

The champions still had 45 minutes to make their man advantage count, though, and they did so despite missing a host of chances after the break.

Messi drilled home at Alves's near post seven minutes into the second period for his 41st goal of the season.

Suarez somehow slotted wide with the goal gaping after Alves had denied Messi his hat-trick, whilst Neymar hit the bar.

But Barca finally put the game to bed a minute from time when Neymar crossed for Gomes to tap home against his old side.

 

 

 

 

At the Calderon, Griezmann shone for Atletico once more as he teed up Diego Godin's opener and then struck a stunning free-kick for his 22nd goal of the season.

Koke added Atletico's third before Joaquin Correa registered a consolation for Sevilla.

Sevilla were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico's quarter-final opponents Leicester City on Wednesday and have seen their lead over Atletico in third place in La Liga now whittled down to two points.

A third straight league win moves Diego Simeone's men seven points clear of Real Sociedad and Villarreal in the battle for fourth.

"Sevilla have had a magnificent season and have been lauded by the press. That highlights even more how well Atletico played," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

And the Atletico fans also celebrated the return of Fernando Torres for the first time since he was knocked unconscious in a sickening head clash at Deportivo la Coruna on March 2.

Defeat realistically ends Sevilla's already fading shot at the title as they fall eight points behind Real Madrid.

And coach Jorge Sampaoli claimed he has to rediscover the "real Sevilla" during the international break after four games without a win.

"We have come from a very hard blow to take and now we have to find solutions and the real Sevilla."

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Barcelona Atlético Madrid Lionel Andres Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona defeated Valencia 4-2 in La Liga at Camp Nou
  • Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 on Sunday
  • Real Madrid currently top the La Liga standings
Related Articles
FC Barcelona Hit Paris Saint-Germain For Six In Historic Late Champions League Fightback
FC Barcelona Hit Paris Saint-Germain For Six In Historic Late Champions League Fightback
Lionel Messi Makes Barcelona Believe As Champions League Tie Looms
Lionel Messi Makes Barcelona Believe As Champions League Tie Looms
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 8 3 59
3 Manchester City 28 17 6 5 57
4 Liverpool 29 16 8 5 56
5 Manchester United 27 14 10 3 52
6 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 50
7 Everton 29 14 8 7 50
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 9 11 36
10 Southampton 27 9 6 12 33
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.