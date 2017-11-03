 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus

Updated: 03 November 2017 21:37 IST

Germany's World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus prefers Lionel Messi's style of playing more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Germany's World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus spoke exclusively to NDTV © NDTV

What does Diego Maradona have that Lionel Messi does not? Why, a World Cup, of course! But does that make Messi any less great than Maradona? "Not for me," Germany's World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus told NDTV. "Maybe for the people of Argentina, yes. But for me Lionel Messi is as great as Diego Maradona."

Matthaus, who famously man-marked Maradona in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final, said, "People still ask me about not winning a Champions League title in my career, but I live with it. It's okay. Not winning a World Cup may take a little bit of sheen away from Messi's career, but not very much. I can live without winning the Champions League, he will also be able to live without winning a World Cup."

Messi though happens to be the German's favourite player at the moment. "I cannot tell you who is the better player, Messi or Ronaldo. But I can tell you I prefer Messi's style of playing, specially his dribbling. But that doesn't mean he is the better player. Both of them score 50-60 goals every year and it is unfair to one if I name the other."

But Matthaus doesn't feel either Argentina or Portugal are likely to impress in the World Cup in Russia next year. "Germany are looking good to defend our title. We are hungry to win that Cup again. But you never know. Brazil, Spain and Italy could be threats in my opinion," Matthaus signed off.

Topics : Lionel Andres Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Diego Armando Maradona Franco Argentina Portugal Real Madrid Barcelona Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lothar Matthaus famously man-marked Maradona in the 1986 World Cup final
  • Messi happens to be the Matthaus's favourite player
  • Matthaus feels Germany are looking good to defend their title
Related Articles
Lionel Messi Posts Video of Son Singing in Catalan, Gerard Pique Replies
Lionel Messi Posts Video of Son Singing in Catalan, Gerard Pique Replies
Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Fires Argentina Into World Cup
Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Fires Argentina Into World Cup
2018 World Cup Qualification: Argentina Hopes On Line In Crucial Peru Clash
2018 World Cup Qualification: Argentina Hopes On Line In Crucial Peru Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 20
4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 19
5 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19
6 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 16
7 Burnley 10 4 4 2 16
8 Watford 10 4 3 3 15
9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14
10 Southampton 10 3 4 3 13
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.