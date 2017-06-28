 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Lionel Messi-Antonella Roccuzzo Wedding: 6 Things to Know About The Star-Studded Affair

Updated: 28 June 2017 19:29 IST

Here is what we know from the few details given by Messi's spokespeople as well as media reports and local people close to the event in his home city of Rosario.

Lionel Messi-Antonella Roccuzzo Wedding: 6 Things to Know About The Star-Studded Affair
Lionel Messi marries his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday. © AFP

Football and showbiz stars will arrive in northern Argentina on Friday for Latin America's celebrity wedding bash of the decade when Barcelona and global sporting icon Lionel Messi marries his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. Here is what we know from the few details given by Messi's team as well as media reports and local people close to the event in his home city of Rosario.

Shakira and friends

Pop star Shakira and her husband, Messi's teammate Gerard Pique are expected among the 260 guests. Messi's star-studded Argentine wedding: what we know. They will join old friends of the couple and footballers such as his Barcelona strike partners Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The Dress

Brunette bride Roccuzzo, 29, will wear a dress by Spanish designer Rosa Clara, which has been flown over from Barcelona. The designer has dressed stars such as actresses Eva Longoria and Sofia Vergara as well as Spain's Queen Letizia.

Casino hotel

From 2200 GMT the guests will pack into the Hotel City-Center Casino, next to a crime-ridden slum run by drug gangs. The civil wedding ceremony and party will all take place inside the venue, and the guests will be lodged there too.

Roasted gizzards

Messi, 30, has reportedly asked chefs to cook local delicacies such as "locro" stew and "empanada" pasties for the feast. The star dish is a typical Argentine beef roast including chitterlings, gizzards and kidneys.

Latin pop

Uruguayan pop bands Rombai and Marama plus singer Karina, wife of Argentina footballer Sergio Aguero, will perform at the dance. It is not known whether the guests will also get a song from Shakira, the Colombian diva famous for "Whenever, Wherever."

Security, media 

Security will be handled by a private team of Israeli specialists used by Messi for all his excursions. Some 155 journalists have been accredited to cover the bash, but have been warned they will have no access to the guests.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Lionel Andres Messi Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's Gritty Hometown Braces For A Glam Wedding
Lionel Messi's Gritty Hometown Braces For A Glam Wedding
Prosecutors Not Against Replacing Lionel Messi Jail Term With Fine
Prosecutors Not Against Replacing Lionel Messi Jail Term With Fine
Argentine Town Braces For Lionel Messi's Wedding
Argentine Town Braces For Lionel Messi's Wedding
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.