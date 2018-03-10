 
Lionel Messi Announces Arrival Of Third Son Ciro

Updated: 10 March 2018 20:11 IST

Lionel Messi announced that he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo had become parents for a third time on Saturday.

Lionel Messi posted this picture on his official Instagram account. © Instagram

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo have become parents for a third time. The Barcelona superstar took to Instagram on Saturday and a put up an adorable picture with baby boy Ciro to announce the news. "Welcome Ciro!!! Thank God, everything went perfectly. He and his mummy are doing very well. We are super happy!!!" wrote Messi on his Instagram account, accompanying the post with a photo of the baby's hand. Ciro is a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two.

Messi had pulled out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's La Liga match at Malaga to be present for the birth.

The club tweeted: "Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place."

The Argentinian couple, both 30, first met in their home town, Rosario, in 1996 and started going out a decade later. They were married last year in Rosario.

Barcelona, who face Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

(With AFP Inputs)

