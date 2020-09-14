Matches between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain have never been short of controversies. The two Ligue 1 outfits have a history of bitter rivalry, which was quite evident in their recent league fixture, with Marseille coming out as 1-0 winners. Florian Thauvin scored the solitary goal at the Parc des Princes. The match was marred with a mass brawl in injury time, where referee Jerome Brisard had to show five red cards, including one to PSG and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Here is the video of what happened:

Wondering how the 5 red cards in the PSG vs Marseille game came about? Watch



14 yellow cards and 5 red cards in the game, could've been more too!



Neymar also got a red



#PSGOM pic.twitter.com/3NfrTsrs6W — Count Victor Lustig (@deniedamaniac) September 13, 2020

With the match going into the 96th-minute, the away side's captain Steven Mandanda took a long pause before taking a goal-kick and Neymar could be seen arguing with Alvaro Gonzalez.

The PSG attacker also accused Alvaro of racism. After the goal-kick, Argentinians Dario Benedetto and Leandro Paredes got into a tussle, which triggered the brawl. Paredes pushed Benedetto and also seemed to headbutt Alvaro.

Promoted

Then, PSG's Layvin Kurzawa and Marseille's Jordan Amavi got into a fistfight. Benedetto and Paredes received their second yellow cards. Kurzawa and Amavi were awarded straight red cards. VAR also showed that Neymar had hit Alvaro, thereby also being sent off.

Soon after the match, Neymar tweeted, "VAR spotting my 'attack' is easy, Now I want to see it pick up the image of the racist calling me "MONO HIJO DE PUTA". That's what I want to see. And then? I do a rainbow flick, you punish me .. For a slap, I get sent off ... what about them? What then?"

VAR pegar a minha "agress" é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de "MONO HIJO DE PUTA" (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver!

CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso... e eles? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

This match was PSG's second consecutive defeat this season. After two matches, they are currently 18th in the 20-team table, and Marseille are fifth with two wins from two matches.