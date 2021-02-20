Lyon went top of Ligue 1 on Friday, making the most of a series of blunders by hosts Brest to win 3-2. Lyon were in cruise control with a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Lucas Paqueta in the ninth minute, Houssem Aouar after 28 minutes and a penalty from Memphis Depay just before the half-time break. However, the home side fought back with second-half goals from Brendan Chardonnet in the 52nd minute and Irvin Cardona 20 minutes later.

"I am satisfied with this victory. It was in two phases -- a first half with the wind for us but which we did not need to use," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia of the wet and blustery conditions in the Brittany port city.

"We played on the ground, on the move. In the second half, we expected a lot of pressure from the Brest players and our friend the wind, which encouraged their kick and rush."

Brest coach Olivier Dall'Oglio said he was left with "regrets and bitterness".

"Against teams like Lyon, we should not make these mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot on the first and second goals."

Lyon lead the way on goal difference from Lille with champions Paris Saint-Germain a point further back in third.

Lille are at Lorient on Sunday while PSG host Monaco in a game where Kylian Mbappe faces his former club.

"Now we are going to watch those matches carefully and hope for a misstep," said Aouar.

Mid-table Brest matched Lyon in the early stages as Garcia's men looked to bounce back from their defeat to Montpellier last weekend.

But Brest goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois, only playing his fourth senior game for the club, handed Lyon the opening goal.

The 22-year-old fluffed a clearance which allowed Brazilian midfielder Paqueta to walk the ball into an empty net.

Brest's Paul Lasne was then caught in possession by Thiago Mendes who found Depay. The Netherlands attacker in turn set up Aouar to score.

Cibois, who started his career at PSG, was at fault again for the third goal when he chopped down Depay who then stepped up to put away the penalty.

To their credit, Brest hit back with two goals in the second period but they were unable to repeat their performance from December's first meeting when they scored in the third minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw.