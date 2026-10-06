Lightning halted India's international friendly against Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, with the score locked at 1-1 after an action-packed opening 26 minutes. Play was suspended shortly after the drinks break, with lightning and thunder forcing both teams to leave the field and head to their dressing rooms. A public announcement asked spectators to move to designated covered areas for safety, even though there was no rain at the time. The players also left the field and headed to their dressing rooms.

The stoppage came just minutes after Anirudh Thapa brought India level in the 22nd minute, lifting the atmosphere inside the largely empty stadium.

Ryan Williams' shot from the edge of the box was parried back into danger by Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo, and the Mohun Bagan midfielder calmly pounced on the rebound to send a roar around the Salt Lake Stadium.

The goal came after Uruguay had taken the lead in the 11th minute through star forward Darwin Nunez, who converted from the penalty spot after Pramveer was adjudged to have fouled Federico Vinas.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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