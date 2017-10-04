Leicester City, Manchester United Set For Bengaluru English Premier League Live

Leicester City and Manchester United are the latest English Premier League (EPL) football clubs to confirm attendance at Premier League Live, which takes place in Bengaluru on October 14 and 15, it was announced on Wednesday. Nine EPL clubs will bring legends and a whole host of fun activities to the event to give fans a fantastic football experience. Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen will be on hand on Saturday to meet with fans, sign autographs at the dedicated club zone, according to a release. Leicester City former player Gerry Taggart will be taking part in his club's zone, where fans will be able to follow the story of the 2015/16 EPL Champions.

Arsenal legend and former FC Goa player Robert Pires will return to India to meet local EPL fans, where he will be joined by former Everton star Graham Stuart.

Other former EPL stars already confirmed to attend include Alan Shearer, John Barnes, Paul Dickov and Shay Given.

Manchester United and Leicester City are the latest clubs to confirm they will have a bespoke fan experience area at Premier League Live. Other clubs that will be at the event include Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Stuart said "This is a terrific event and it gives every invited EPL club an opportunity to showcase what they are all about. The supporters in the local area head to the fan park and it makes for a great atmosphere, particularly when the matches being played over that weekend are shown live.

"It was successful in Mumbai and Cape Town in previous years -- both events which I attended -- so I'm fully expecting it to be just as good this time in Bengaluru because the fans in India are so enthusiastic about football."

Taggart said: "I'm very much looking forward to meeting Leicester City and Premier League fans in Bengaluru at Premier League Live. This type of event shows just how much of an impact football has globally."

Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen said: "Manchester United has almost 35 million followers in India and each time we visit the growth in football's popularity is clear to see. The fans are some of the most passionate around and I am really looking forward to meeting some of them on Saturday.

The fan park is designed to bring a Premier League experience to fans in India. There will be a giant screen showing live match day action including Liverpool FC v Manchester United.

Other activities at Premier League Live will include live screening of five EPL matches and local music acts and DJs.

The fans can also gain the opportunity for a photo with the EPL Trophy.

Fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player's name -- for free.