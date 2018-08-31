 
League Cup Draw: Liverpool Host Chelsea, Manchester City Face Oxford

Updated: 31 August 2018 08:15 IST

Liverpool will host Chelsea in the third round of the League Cup.

English League Cup third round draw was made on Thursday. © Twitter

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the League Cup third round, while holders Manchester City start their bid to retain the trophy at minnows Oxford. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea both enter the competition at the third round stage due to their participation in European action this season. Their clash at Anfield will be a repeat of the 2005 League Cup final won 3-2 by Chelsea. City beat Arsenal to win the League Cup at Wembley last season, securing the first trophy of Pep Guardiola's reign at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions head to third tier Oxford to start their defence of the trophy after receiving a second round bye.

Manchester United, the 2016-17 League Cup winners, will face Championship side Derby at Old Trafford.

That could mean a reunion for Derby boss Frank Lampard and United manager Jose Mourinho, who won the 2005 trophy together with Chelsea.

But that will depend on Mourinho surviving the next few weeks after intense speculation that his job is in danger following United's poor start to the season.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Watford amid reports the north London club have asked for the "home" tie to be staged at Milton Keynes Dons' stadium while building work continues on their delayed new stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are playing their league matches at Wembley while the rebuilt White Hart Lane is completed.

Everton play Southampton and Wolves host Leicester in all Premier League ties.

Macclesfield, the lowest ranked team left in the competition at 23rd in League Two, travel to struggling West Ham.

English League Cup third round draw:

West Brom v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Brentford

Burton v Burnley

Wycombe v Norwich

Oxford v Manchester City

West Ham v Macclesfield

Millwall v Fulham

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

Wolves v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

Blackpool v QPR

Everton v Southampton

Manchester United v Derby

Nottingham Forest v Stoke

Ties to be played in the week commencing September 24.

