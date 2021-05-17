Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos has been in isolation since Friday, May 14, after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

Zinedine Zindane's men defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but their city-rivals Atletico Madrid scored two late goals to beat Osasuna 2-1. Atletico Madrid are currently on top of the table, leading Los Blancos by two points going into the last game of the season.

Despite that, Real are still in the fray to defend their title and for that they first of all beat this year's Europa League finalists Villarreal and hope for Atletico to drop points against Valladolid.