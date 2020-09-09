Lionel Messi resumed training with FC Barcelona for the first time, since attempting to engineer a move away from the Catalan club. On September 4, Messi did a U-turn and decided to stay. The La Liga posted a video of his first training session, where he trained individually along with Philipe Coutinho. The video was captioned as, "Leo #Messi and @Phil_Coutinho worked out individually on Tuesday."

After the club's catastrophic defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Messi revealed his intentions to leave with a fax to the Barca board. The Argentine superstar attempted to use a clause in his contract which enabled him to leave for free. But Barcelona and La Liga didn't agree with the claim and stated that such a deal could only be terminated if his 700 Million Euros was paid.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has openly criticised the club's board in recent times. Messi has also openly revealed his unhappiness with the club's project and losses in the Champions League to AS Roma, Liverpool and Bayern.

Since the loss to Bayern, a lot has changed in the club. Quique Setien was fired as the club's manager, with legend Ronald Koeman slotted into the vacant role.

Messi is Barcelona's highest goal scorer and arguably their best player ever. He has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards, and a record six European Golden Shoes. With Barcelona, he has won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.