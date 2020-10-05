Barcelona on Monday confirmed that Jordi Alba has been ruled out for an indefinite period of time due to a muscle injury. Alba sustained the injury during the club's La Liga clash against Sevilla on Monday. Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla. "The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Jordi Alba has a muscle injury in the hamstrings of his right leg. He is unavailable for selection until otherwise noted, and the evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability," the Spanish side said in a statement.

Alba had to leave the pitch due to the injury in the 75th minute. Sergino Dest then officially made his debut to become the first American to play for the club.

Barcelona will now take on Getafe in the league on October 18.