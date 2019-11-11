 
La Liga Captions Lionel Messi's Record Hat-Trick With Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Dialogue

Updated: 11 November 2019 19:47 IST

La Liga summed up Lionel Messi's performance using Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue from Bollywood film Kalia.

Lionel Messi scored his first hat-trick of the season for Barcelona. © AFP

Lionel Messi scored a sumptuous hat-trick -- his first of the season -- as reigning La Liga champions Barcelona thrashed Celta Vigo 4-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday. With this hat-trick, Lionel Messi also equalled his eternal-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most number of hat-tricks in the Spanish top-flight. Messi and Ronaldo both have 34 La Liga hat-tricks to their names. While the fans of Lionel Messi were busy in cherishing his astonishing goals, La Liga summed up his performance using Bollywood's one of the most iconic dialogues from film Kalia, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. "Hum Jaha Pe Khade Hote Hai, Line Wahi Se Shuru Hoti Hain," La Liga wrote on the picture of Messi celebrating his hat-trick.

Barcelona captain broke the deadlock when he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute, putting the home side in front. However, Messi conceded a free-kick outside his box just minutes before the half-time whistle and Lucas Olaza's outstanding free-kick brought the visitors back in the game in the 42nd minute.

Just moments before the half-time whistle, Messi restored his side's lead when he scored off a free-kick in the added-time.

Starting the second-half from where he left, Messi completed his record hat-trick for Barcelona with another scintillating free-kick.

From there on, Celta Vigo tried to catch-up with the superior Barcelona side but never managed to get past their defence.

Sergio Busquets scored the last goal of the match in the 85th minute to secure a 4-1 win for the Spanish champions.

With this win, Barcelona head into the international break as the league leaders as they have 25 points from 12 games and a positive goal difference of 18.

Below them are Real Madrid with the same number of points but are placed second due to inferior goal difference.

