 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Barcelona Announce 2019 Summer Tour To Asia

Updated: 16 October 2018 22:53 IST

The trip raises the possibility of a reunion with Andres Iniesta, who joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in May after 22 years at Barcelona.

Barcelona Announce 2019 Summer Tour To Asia
Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour. © AFP

Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour to Asia next summer, the club announced on Tuesday. After consecutive years travelling to the United States for the International Champions Cup, Barca will return to Asia for the first time since playing a friendly in Qatar in December 2016. The trip raises the possibility of a reunion with Andres Iniesta, who joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in May after 22 years at Barcelona. Fernando Torres also departed La Liga in the summer for the J-League, where the striker plays for Sagan Tosu.

"Barca will travel to Asia next summer to get closer to local fans and partners, and plans to visit China and Japan during the pre-season, as part of the global expansion and brand development strategy," the club wrote in a statement.

"Football is growing at a fast pace in countries like China and Japan, where the club not only wants to develop commercially, but also to capture and retain fans."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has emphasised the importance of the Asian market to the club, who have a stated aim of reaching one billion euros in revenue by 2021.

The announcement also comes after Barca agreed a four-year deal with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten to become their main shirt sponsor from last season.

Comments
Topics : Barcelona Lionel Messi Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The trip raises the possibility of a reunion with Andres Iniesta
  • Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour
  • Barca will return to Asia for the first time
Related Articles
No Lionel Messi But Argentina
No Lionel Messi But Argentina 'Have To' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
Diego Maradona Says Lionel Messi Is Not A Leader For Argentina
Diego Maradona Says Lionel Messi Is Not A Leader For Argentina
"It Was A Step Backwards": Diego Maradona Opens Up On His Cocaine Addiction
"It Was A Step Backwards": Diego Maradona Opens Up On His Cocaine Addiction
Barcelona Held At Valencia As Sevilla Go Top In La Liga
Barcelona Held At Valencia As Sevilla Go Top In La Liga
Will Pick Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Brazilian Legend Pele
Will Pick Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Brazilian Legend Pele
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.