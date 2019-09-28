Kylian Mbappe Set To Return For Paris Saint-Germain After Thigh Injury Ruled Him Out For A Month

Kylian Mbappe is available to make his return from a thigh injury when Paris Saint-Germain visit Bordeaux in Ligue 1 this weekend, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. World Cup winner Mbappe, 20, has been sidelined with since the victory over Toulouse on August 25. He missed the surprise midweek loss to Reims. In a further boost to PSG's attacking options, which has left Neymar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the main forwards available, Tuchel also confirmed that summer signing Mauro Icardi is fit to play a partial part.

The former Inter Milan frontman is back after missing two matches since sustaining a minor problem in the victory over Real Madrid on September 18.

"Kylian and Mauro are in the squad and are available to play some minutes," Tuchel said.

Despite the positive news the Parisians are still without Edinson Cavani who is struggling with a hip injury.

After travelling to Bordeaux on Saturday, Tuchel's squad head to Galatasaray for Tuesday's Champions League game.