World Cup 2018, Korea Republic vs Mexico Live Football Score: Mexico Face Korea Republic Test In Crunch Group F Clash

South Korea's Son Heung-min is bearing the weight of expectation at the World Cup just as heavily as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane. Even Lionel Messi, whose bid to add a World Cup to his career collection has become something of a communal objective for football, enjoys the support of a star-studded Argentinian side, from Angel Di Maria to Javier Mascherano to Sergio Aguero. For Son and South Korea, the pressure is shared in the kind of unequal measure that perhaps only Salah would know with Egypt, before his own tournament was hampered by injury. South Korea are teetering on the brink too, after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden left them needing at least a draw, and probably a win, against Mexico on Saturday to keep any hopes of progressing from Group F alive. Son blamed himself for the opening loss. "I'm still disappointed about my performance," he said. "I feel very, very sorry for my team-mates because if we don't score, it's my fault, because I need to take the responsibility." Responsibility is one take, pressure another. (LIVE SCORE: Korea Republic vs Mexico)

Son is a star in his home country, to the extent he has to wear a disguise when he leaves the house and Korean journalists are employed in London, where they wait to speak to the forward after every Tottenham fixture in the Premier League. But for all the attention he receives, the 25-year-old, who moved to Germany when he was 16 and made his name at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, is humble, driven and immensely popular with his team-mates. He still lives in Barnet with his parents. His father, Son Woong-jung, is a former striker himself, whose professional career was cut short by injury. Tottenham's training ground, based nearby in Enfield, has housed Korean chefs, invited in by Son in the hope of ingratiating his team-mates to bulgogi (barbecued beef), japchae (stir-fried noodles) and Samgyetang (a type of chicken soup).