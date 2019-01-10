Khelo India: Punjab, Kerala Post Big Wins In Football

Mixed fortunes marked Kerala's opening fixtures in the Khelo India Youth Games football competition in Pune on Thursday with their Under-21 boys team dropping a point to Chandigarh and their Under-17 girls swamping Himachal Pradesh by a 28-0 margin. Dhruv gave Chandigarh the lead in the 62nd minute, but nine minutes later Habeeb Rahman fired the equaliser to save a point for Kerala, a media release issued here said.

In the girls match, Kerala rode on Meghna's seven-goal blitz as the hapless Himachal Pradesh girls were put to the sword. Other scorers for the southern team included Sona (5), Sreelakshmi and Amaya (3 each) and Abhirami, Bhagya, Theerthaand Ananya (2 a piece).

Led by a brace from S Longjam, Punjab opened their campaign with a whirlwind 6-1 win over Uttarakhand in the boys U-17 section.

Tamil Nadu had to wage a grim battle to down Odisha 1-0 in their U-21 girls opener.

Mariyammal Balamurugam's strike in the seventh minute turning out to be the match-winner. Later, scoring twice in each half, Karnataka collected full points with a 4-1 win over Mizoram in the U-21 tournament.

Alfred Lal Routsang and Sumit Kumar Puran scored inthe first half, while Khwairakpam C Singh and Michael Touthang boosted the scoreline after the break.

For Mizoram, H P Lalremruata scored the consolation goal. There was consolation in the Under-17 competition for Mizoram who got the better of hosts Maharashtra 3-0.

In a U-21 girls match, Mizoram easily trounced Himachal Pradesh 13-0. Lalchhanhimi, Miriam Lalnunsiami (four each ) Lalrinmuani (3) and Lalnuntluangi (2) were the scorers.

Results: U-21 (Boys) Kerala drew with Chandigarh 1-1,Mizoram bt Maharashtra 3-0.

U-17 (Boys) Punjab beat Uttrakhand 6-1, Karnataka bt Mizoram 4-1.

U-21 (Girls): Tamil Nadu bt Odisha 1-0, Mizoram bt Himachal 13-0.

U-17 (Girls): Kerala bt Himachal Pradesh 28-0 Odisha bt Maharashtra 2-0.