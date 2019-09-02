 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Keylor Navas Joins PSG From Real Madrid In 'Keeper Swap

Updated: 02 September 2019 22:44 IST

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid with the French international Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction.

Keylor Navas Joins PSG From Real Madrid In
Keylor Navas played 104 times at Madrid winning the Champions League three times © Twitter

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid with the French international Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction. Navas, a 32-year-old Costa Rican played 104 times at Madrid winning the Champions League three times, and represents a safe pair of hands as first choice for PSG in their quest for European glory.

He has joined PSG on a four year deal and while no fee has been confirmed the Spanish press say it was 15 million euros (USD 16.5 million).

Navas was voted best 'keeper in the Champions League in 2018, when he also won UEFA's goalkeeper of the year award.

In their bid for European glory PSG have tried several goalkeepers in recent seasons with German Kevin Trapp and Italians Salvatore Sirigu and Gianluigi Buffon, at 40, all falling short.

Navas told the PSG website he was relishing the challenge as gatekeeper for PSG's European quest.

"I come here today with great emotion," said the 86 times capped Navas  voted second best stopper at the 2014 World Cup behind German Manuel Neuer.

"After my Spanish experience, I arrive in France with big ambitions. Paris Saint-Germain is a prestigious club in Latin America and I'm delighted to join a club with such ambitions," he said.

The 26-year-old Areola joins Madrid on loan with a purchase option and will likely be backup to Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Keylor Navas Alphonse Areola Real Madrid Real Madrid Paris SG Paris SG Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Keylor Navas has joined PSG in a transfer deadline day deal
  • Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a four year deal
  • Navas was voted best 'keeper in the Champions League in 2018
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Neymar, Philippe Coutinho Score Late vs Costa Rica As Brazil Edge Towards Knockouts
World Cup 2018: Neymar, Philippe Coutinho Score Late vs Costa Rica As Brazil Edge Towards Knockouts
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: Neymar Still The Key As Pressure Mounts On Brazil
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: Neymar Still The Key As Pressure Mounts On Brazil
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Champions League Final: Real Madrid
Champions League Final: Real Madrid's Keylor Navas More Scared Of Cannes Red Carpet Than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.