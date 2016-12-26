Juventus Considering Move For Barcelona Star Andres Iniesta: Reports

Andres Iniesta is one of the most successful players in Barcelona's history.

FC Barcelona skipper Andres Iniesta has already expressed his willingness to extend his current contract with the Catalan giants, but as per reports in the media, the midfield maestro could be the subject of a transfer move from Italian champions Juventus.

Iniesta's current contract with Barcelona runs till the end of the 2017-18 season, and as per media outlet AS, the club may decide not to offer him an extension.

As per the report, Juventus could take advantage of Iniesta's contract situation and try and convince him to move to Turin as a free agent in 2018.

Earlier, Iniesta had publicly stated his intention to extend his contract with Barcelona. "In 2018 my contract ends and my desire is to continue, the whole world knows this, it is no secret. But my level of performance will determine if I can stay at Barca. I hope it will be for a long time," he had told Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Iniesta, a product of Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia, has won eight La Liga, four Copa Del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles, among other honours, at his present club.