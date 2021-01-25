Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will get his forwards (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino) firing on all cylinders in the upcoming matches. Klopp's remark came as Liverpool bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after losing to Manchester United 3-2. In the match, both goals for Liverpool were registered by Salah, but in the end, Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick tilted the match in favour of United. Liverpool has registered just one win from their last seven games across all competitions, and the side has also seen a lack of goals in their last few matches.

"I don't want to make that every week now. I didn't see any confidence problems against United. But what we said is when you don't score for a while it's not good for the confidence, obviously," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"The best strikers in the world can tell you they all had moments when they didn't score with each chance. But it's all about how you deal with it. We are on it, believe me, and we will sort that."

Liverpool will now be seen in action against Tottenham on Thursday in the Premier League. Klopp has said that his side will soon be back firing and the trademark confidence would be there for everyone to see.

"There's no doubt about my trust. But trust doesn't mean we are not critical of ourselves, it's not that I say, 'You did everything right in the last few years so now I don't care if you made some mistakes.' That's not like this," said Klopp.

"We are really in the situation 100 per cent. But you don't have to worry about us, as a group we are really together. We know it.

"If I have a problem, we have a problem. If one player has a problem, we have a problem. That's all our problem at the moment so we have to sort it together and that's what we will do.

Promoted

"Nobody thinks about the very good things that happened in the last few years -- nobody. We are just in this moment and try to win football games again. That's all," he added.

Defending champions Liverpool are currently at the fourth spot in Premier League standings, six points behind table-toppers Manchester United.