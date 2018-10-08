 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Jurgen Klopp Blasts 'Senseless' Nations League

Updated: 08 October 2018 16:28 IST

Manchester City remain at top of the table on goal difference in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp Blasts
Liverpool And Manchester City shared a goalless draw on Sunday. © AFP

Jurgen Klopp has branded the UEFA Nations League "the most senseless competition in the world" as he prepares to see many of his squad leave on international duty following Liverpool's drab 0-0 draw with Manchester City. The two sides -- along with Chelsea -- are all locked on 20 points at the top of the Premier League table, separated only by goal difference after Sunday's matches. Klopp is pleased a hectic schedule of seven matches in 23 days is now over but is unsure what the next fortnight will bring for his players. "If somebody would have told me after eight matchdays you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, 'I'll buy it, let's start with the ninth matchday'," said Klopp.

"The boys unfortunately go away again now and have to play Nations League games, the most senseless competition in the world of football."

Klopp said players need a proper break to be fresher, pointing to the case of Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson who played for England at the World Cup in Russia.

"If you want to see fresher (players), give them a summer break," he said. "For Jordan Henderson it was exactly two weeks, which is funny. But that's how it is.

"That's why I say going away is not a big problem but now you call a manager of any country and ask him to leave out one or two players and he says, 'I am under pressure as well' because now it's Nations League.

"I don't exactly know what you can win but there is some final next summer or something so that's it."

Comments
Topics : Football Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Jurgen Klopp
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Klopp said players need a proper break to be fresher
  • Liverpool And Manchester City shared a goalless draw on Sunday
  • Manchester City are at top of the table in the Premier League
Related Articles
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Rates Sergio Aguero Ahead Of Mohamed Salah
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Rates Sergio Aguero Ahead Of Mohamed Salah
"We Weren
"We Weren't Good Enough," Says Jurgen Klopp As Napoli Bury Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp Laughs Off Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp Laughs Off Mohamed Salah's Lack Of Goals
Premier League: Red-Hot Liverpool Eye History Against Southampton
Premier League: Red-Hot Liverpool Eye History Against Southampton
Liverpool Shouldn
Liverpool Shouldn't Be Scared Of Anyone, Says Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.