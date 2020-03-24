 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Updated: 24 March 2020 16:00 IST

European football is one of the sports hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic with players testing positive and even deaths being reported in the fraternity.

Watch: Jose Mourinho Joins Community Service, Delivers Essentials To Quarantined Elderly Amid Coronavirus Crisis
The photos and videos of Jose Mourinho's noble initiative are going viral. © Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho decided to make the most of his free time out of the ongoing Premier League break due to the coronavirus pandemic by engaging in community service. At a time when everyone is forced into self-isolation to prevent the spreading of deadly COVID-19, Jose Mourinho was seen helping deliver food and other essential goods to the elderly so they didn't have to leave their home and risk virus infection. The photos and videos of Jose Mourinho's noble initiative are going viral on the internet.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sports to a grinding halt. The Premier League matches have been postponed until April 30 at the earliest.

On Tuesday, the UEFA confirmed the postponement of the Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals -- originally scheduled for May -- due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no new date given.

In the Premier League, Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are placed eighth on the points table, seven points adrift of the top four.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool await the resumption of the league to aim for a first English title in 30 years.

Prior to the virus suspension, Tottenham's 4-0 aggregate thrashing by Leipzig added the misery of their early Champions League exit to a season in which the 2019 finalists have been brought crashing back down to earth.

A never-say-die spirit carried Spurs to the club's first-ever final in Europe's top club competition last year after memorable fightbacks at Barcelona, Manchester City and Ajax.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League Football Jose Mourinho
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jose Mourinho engaged in community service amid coronavirus crisis
  • He was seen helping deliver food and other essential goods to the elderly
  • The photos and videos of Mourinho's noble initiative are going viral
Related Articles
Jose Mourinho Plants Seed Of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kanes Euro 2020 Hopes
Jose Mourinho Plants Seed Of Doubt Over Injured Harry Kane's Euro 2020 Hopes
Tottenham Aim To Be "Intelligent" In Transfer Window Under Jose Mourinho
Tottenham Aim To Be "Intelligent" In Transfer Window Under Jose Mourinho
Premier League: Frank Lampard Seeks To Outwit Jose Mourinho, Leicester City Face Manchester City
Premier League: Frank Lampard Seeks To Outwit Jose Mourinho, Leicester City Face Manchester City
"Messi Who?": Fans Go Wild As Spurs Star Scores Sensational Solo Goal. Watch
"Messi Who?": Fans Go Wild As Spurs Star Scores Sensational Solo Goal. Watch
Jose Mourinho Sleeps At Training Ground To Conquer Anger After Manchester United Loss
Jose Mourinho Sleeps At Training Ground To Conquer Anger After Manchester United Loss
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.