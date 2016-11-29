 
Jose Mourinho Charged by FA After Dismissal

Updated: 29 November 2016 09:34 IST

It is the third time this season Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct.

Jose Mourinho has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association. © AFP

London:

Jose Mourinho has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) after being sent to the stands during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Sunday, it was announced on Monday.

It is the third time this season the 53-year-old Portuguese has been charged by the FA -- he was suspended for a game and fined after an altercation with referee Mark Clattenburg and previously received a hefty fine for critical remarks about the appointment of another referee.

Now he faces an almost definite touchline ban after Jon Moss sent him to the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Mourinho got his marching orders in the first-half for kicking a bottle of water on the touchline as he was angered by Moss booking Paul Pogba for diving.

"Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United's game against West Ham United on Sunday," tweeted the FA.

"It is alleged his behaviour in or around the 27th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct.



"He has until 6pm (1800GMT) on 1 December 2016 to respond to the charge."

It is not the first time Mourinho has clashed with Moss.

Last season, while in charge of Chelsea, Mourinho had an altercation with the same official in a game at West Ham which resulted in a one-match stadium ban.

Sunday's draw left United on 20 points after 13 matches -- their worst start to a league campaign since the 1989/90 season -- some 11 points adrift of his old club Chelsea.

Topics : Football Manchester United Jose Mourinho
Highlights
  • Jose Mourinho is the manager of Manchester United
  • He has been charged with improper conducted
  • This is the 3rd time this season he has been charged with the same
