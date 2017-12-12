 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Jose Mourinho Accuses Manchester City Of Lack Of 'Education'

Updated: 12 December 2017 22:17 IST

Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester City players of a lack of "education" over their celebrations at Old Trafford following Sunday's derby win.

Jose Mourinho Accuses Manchester City Of Lack Of 'Education'
Mourinho reportedly had milk thrown in his direction after objecting to City's celebrations © AFP

Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester City players of a lack of "education" over their celebrations at Old Trafford following Sunday's derby win. The Manchester United manager was reluctant to speak about the confrontation outside the dressing rooms that followed City's 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. Mourinho reportedly had milk thrown in his direction after objecting to City's celebrations. City coach Mikel Arteta is understood to have suffered a cut head in the ensuing row after he was hit by a plastic drinks bottle -- although it is not known who threw it.

The Football Association has asked both clubs for their observations on the incident and has given them until Wednesday to respond.

City manager Pep Guardiola said his players did not over-celebrate following the victory, which put them 11 points clear of second-placed United.

But Mourinho, speaking to reporters in Manchester, said: "He says, he says. He says, he says. I am not here to comment on his words.

"The only thing I can say is that for me, it was just a question of diversity. Diversity in behaviour, diversity in education. Just that. And nothing more than that."

The United manager attempted to divert several questions about the row, insisting that he wanted to focus on Wednesday's home match against Bournemouth.

"This press conference is pre-Bournemouth, it is not post-Manchester City," he said. "That was already done."

He admitted that United were keen to make up for Sunday's defeat, which ended a 40-match unbeaten run on their own ground.

"When you lose, you probably have a little bit more desire to win," he said. "Nobody likes to lose once, nobody wants to lose twice."

But he was adamant that the motivation was only based on wanting to avenge a defeat, and not because it was against City.

"We lost against Chelsea and in the next match we had a little bit extra to try to win. Chelsea lost at the weekend, for sure they are going to have in the next match a little bit more to give. I think it's something that every club in the world has."

Mourinho suggested on Sunday that United's title challenge was "probably" over but said his players will seek every chance to nibble away at the gap.

"We go match after match, one match at a time, try to win the match, try to get the maximum possible points," he said. "We have the number of points that we have.

"Last season we had seven less or eight less than at this moment. So we have to try. Last season we drew at home against Bournemouth. Now let's try to do better than we did last season."

Defender Marcos Rojo is a doubt for Wednesday's game after suffering a cut to his head during the match against City.

Topics : Manchester City Manchester United Jose Mourinho Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester City players of a lack of "education
  • The United manager attempted to divert several questions
  • He admitted that United were keen to make up for Sunday's defeat
Related Articles
Premier League: Manchester City Players Knocked Over By Wind, Says Jose Mourinho
Premier League: Manchester City Players Knocked Over By Wind, Says Jose Mourinho
Chelsea Will Forget Me, Says Manchester United's Manager Jose Mourinho
Chelsea Will Forget Me, Says Manchester United's Manager Jose Mourinho
Romelu Lukaku Should Be 'Untouchable', Says Jose Mourinho
Romelu Lukaku Should Be 'Untouchable', Says Jose Mourinho
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 16 15 1 0 46
2 Manchester United 16 11 2 3 35
3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 32
4 Liverpool 16 8 6 2 30
5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 29
6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28
7 Burnley 16 8 4 4 28
8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23
9 Watford 16 6 4 6 22
10 Everton 16 5 4 7 19
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.