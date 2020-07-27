Jan Vertonghen announced his departure from Tottenham after eight years at the Premier League club on Monday. The Belgium defender, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the current season, made more than 300 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Ajax in 2012. Vertonghen tweeted: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. "I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans."

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also leaving at the end of his one-year contract.

So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. pic.twitter.com/qyEOlNmgFx — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020

Spurs players paid tribute to the pair on social media after the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which booked Jose Mourinho's men a place in next season's Europa League.

Harry Kane said on Instagram: "Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."

Tottenham were 14th when Jose Mourinho took charge in November following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and he endured a series of injuries to key players before the coronavirus hiatus.

Promoted

So, while Mourinho was frustrated to have missed out on Champions League qualification, the Tottenham Hostspur boss believes the foundations have been laid for a return to the top four next season.

Mourinho oversaw a six-game unbeaten run to deliver Europa League qualification, overturning a seven-point gap to sixth place after a loss at Sheffield United earlier this month.