 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

ISL: Misfiring Bengaluru FC Held By Ten-Man Chennaiyin FC

Updated: 09 February 2020 23:36 IST

Bengaluru remain third with 29 points from 16 games. Chennaiyin's four-game winning run came to an end and the former champions are fifth with 22 points from 15 games.

ISL: Misfiring Bengaluru FC Held By Ten-Man Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC cancelled out each other's profligacy in a goalless draw. © ISL

With no Sunil Chhetri around, both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC cancelled out each other's profligacy in a goalless draw in a Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Bengaluru remain third with 29 points from 16 games. Chennaiyin's four-game winning run came to an end and the former champions are fifth with 22 points from 15 games.

With the top spot in the league and an AFC Cup playoff spot for grabs, Carles Cuadrat chose to rest Sunil Chhetri and fielded Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank.

The game got off to a highly cautious start with both teams trying to make sure their defence stayed organised.

There was little to separate the teams, but Bengaluru were slightly more offensive in their approach.

With clear chances hard to come by, Deshorn Brown tried his luck from outside the box but his effort failed to hit the target. Minutes later, Ashique claimed his team's only shot on target in the first half, forcing a save from goalkeeper Vishal Kaith after latching on to a pass from Dimas Delgado inside the box.

At the other end, Rafael Crivellaro found Lallianzuala Chhangte in plenty of space inside the box after the half-hour mark but the Indian winger blasted his shot over the bar.

Chennaiyin got off their blocks quickly in the second half and created a good chance to break the deadlock five minutes after restart. Crivellaro made his way into the box from the left flank and laid the ball off for Valskis whose powerful shot was kept out by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Crivellaro pulled the strings for the hosts again with an excellent through ball to split the Bengaluru defence and find Chhangte's run down the left. However, Suresh Wangjam and Albert Serran double-teamed to deny the winger a shot at goal.

There were chances to score for both teams as the game neared its final few minutes.

Semboi Haokip's volley hit the side-netting before he found himself one-on-one with the keeper from a through-ball by Juanan and struck the post with his effort.

At the other end, Crivellaro set Andre Schembri free on goal but the latter's shot, which beat the keeper, was cleared off the line by an alert Rahul Bheke.

Chennaiyin suffered a late setback when Thoi Singh's late tackle on Nili Perdomo at the halfway line was punished with a second yellow card. However, the hosts warded off a late onslaught to share the spoils.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bengaluru remain third with 29 points from 16 games
  • Bengaluru FC were slightly more offensive in their approach
  • Chennaiyin's four-game winning run came to an end
Related Articles
Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid Come From Behind To Beat Osasuna 4-1 In La Liga
Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid Come From Behind To Beat Osasuna 4-1 In La Liga
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Scoring Record But Juventus Lose To Hellas Verona
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Scoring Record But Juventus Lose To Hellas Verona
Bundesliga: Leon Bailey Denies Borussia Dortmund As Bayer Leverkusen Win Seven-Goal Thriller
Bundesliga: Leon Bailey Denies Borussia Dortmund As Bayer Leverkusen Win Seven-Goal Thriller
ISL: Roy Krishna Hat-Trick Confirms Playoff Berth For ATK
ISL: Roy Krishna Hat-Trick Confirms Playoff Berth For ATK
ISL: NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC Play Out Goalless Draw
ISL: NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC Play Out Goalless Draw
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.