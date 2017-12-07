 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

ISL 2017: Sameehg Doutie Made Jamshedpur Team Officials Search For Him All Night

Updated: 07 December 2017 22:30 IST

The South African winger was apparently irked at not getting more playing time during Jamshedpur's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos

ISL 2017: Sameehg Doutie Made Jamshedpur Team Officials Search For Him All Night
Sameehg Doutie plays for Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League © Facebook

Indian Super League newcomers Jamshedpur FC faced a tough time while dealing with winger Sameehg Doutie, who checked in at another hotel here without informing the team management. The South African winger was apparently irked at not getting more playing time during Jamshedpur's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos on Monday.

Debutants Jamshedpur notched up their maiden win of the ISL while also scoring their first goal after three goal-less draws. In the match, Doutie was brought on in the 90th minute by head coach Steve Coppell and the South African was apparently not happy with that.

It is learnt that Doutie, on reaching the team hotel on Wednesday, moved out on his own without telling anybody. He then checked in at a hotel at Aerocity here while his team-mates and support staff were searching for him all night.

"Doutie kept quite inside the team bus all through the journey from the stadium to the hotel. Once he reached the hotel, he must have left the hotel without informing anybody and all his team-mates and support staff were searching for him all night but could not find him," a source in the team told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The team was about to leave for Jamshedpur in the morning (Thursday) and by that time it was learnt he had checked in at a hotel near the airport. The team management tried to contact him but he was incommunicado," the source added. It is learnt that the club has more or less decided to release him.

"It is a clear case of Doutie falling out with the team management. The club will release him very soon. His behaviour has shown that he is no longer interested to be with the team," the team source said.

Doutie played for Atletico de Kolkata in the previous seasons and was a major signing for Jamshedpur this season. He has played in Jamshedpur's all three earlier matches and has enjoyed a good season so far.

Topics : Jamshedpur FC Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Doutie was brought on in the 90th minute by head coach Steve Coppell
  • Doutie, on reaching the team hotel, moved out on his own to another place
  • Doutie kept quite inside the team bus all through the journey
Related Articles
Indian Super League: Footballers Wear Masks While Training In Delhi
Indian Super League: Footballers Wear Masks While Training In Delhi
Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Play Out Goalless Draw Against ATK
Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Play Out Goalless Draw Against ATK
ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters Players Will Learn A Lot From Dimitar Berbatov, Says Coach Rene Meulensteen
ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters Players Will Learn A Lot From Dimitar Berbatov, Says Coach Rene Meulensteen
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 15 14 1 0 43
2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35
3 Chelsea 15 10 2 3 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 5 2 29
5 Arsenal 15 9 1 5 28
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 4 4 25
7 Burnley 15 7 4 4 25
8 Watford 15 6 4 5 22
9 Leicester City 15 5 5 5 20
10 Everton 15 5 3 7 18
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.