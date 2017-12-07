ISL 2017: Sameehg Doutie Made Jamshedpur Team Officials Search For Him All Night

Indian Super League newcomers Jamshedpur FC faced a tough time while dealing with winger Sameehg Doutie, who checked in at another hotel here without informing the team management. The South African winger was apparently irked at not getting more playing time during Jamshedpur's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos on Monday.

Debutants Jamshedpur notched up their maiden win of the ISL while also scoring their first goal after three goal-less draws. In the match, Doutie was brought on in the 90th minute by head coach Steve Coppell and the South African was apparently not happy with that.

It is learnt that Doutie, on reaching the team hotel on Wednesday, moved out on his own without telling anybody. He then checked in at a hotel at Aerocity here while his team-mates and support staff were searching for him all night.

"Doutie kept quite inside the team bus all through the journey from the stadium to the hotel. Once he reached the hotel, he must have left the hotel without informing anybody and all his team-mates and support staff were searching for him all night but could not find him," a source in the team told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The team was about to leave for Jamshedpur in the morning (Thursday) and by that time it was learnt he had checked in at a hotel near the airport. The team management tried to contact him but he was incommunicado," the source added. It is learnt that the club has more or less decided to release him.

"It is a clear case of Doutie falling out with the team management. The club will release him very soon. His behaviour has shown that he is no longer interested to be with the team," the team source said.

Doutie played for Atletico de Kolkata in the previous seasons and was a major signing for Jamshedpur this season. He has played in Jamshedpur's all three earlier matches and has enjoyed a good season so far.