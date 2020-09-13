Even the best footballers in the world have sometimes managed not to find the back of the net when it seemed easier to score than to miss. As they say, it can happen to the best of us. Aster Vranckx, a 17-year-old midfielder from Belgium, unfortunately is facing the ignominy that many before him have felt. Playing in the Belgian top flight for Mechelen against KV Oostende, Vranckx had the chance to put his team ahead in the second half of the game, but somehow squandered an open goal opportunity in what could possibly go down as the worst miss in football history.

In the 67th minute with the match still goalless, Vranckx's teammate tried to lob the goalkeeper with a smart chip shot but hit the crossbar. The ball rebounded off the crossbar and fell to Vranckx, who found himself in acres of space with the goalkeeper and defenders no where in sight.

He chested the ball down, and with an open goal beckoning tried to finish with his right foot. But inexplicably, Vranckx tripped over the ball, then collided with the post in his second attempt before the defender got back to clear his lines.

In shock with what had just transpired, Vranckx fell to the ground with his hands on his face.

The video of Vranckx's miss quickly went viral on Twitter, with many saying that this was the worst miss they had ever seen.

Here is the clip of the shocking miss:

Is this the worst miss of all-time?



KV Mechelen, 17 year old Midfielder Aster Vranckx, missed an open goal from two yards out with no defender near, in the Belgian Pro League

"BREAKING: Tottenham have contacted Belgian club KV Mechelen to enquire about the availability of there attacker Aster Vranckx."



pic.twitter.com/2uBIrmw8Gb — Jon (@jonhotspur88) September 12, 2020

Vranckx's miss was reminiscent of Paris Saint-Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fluffling his lines during a French Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

#Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was guilty of arguably the worst miss in the history of football.



Christopher Nkunku's shot was going in until Choupo-Moting needlessly got a touch on the line and stabbed it on to the post. pic.twitter.com/Wsbah4Up1D — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) April 8, 2019

At least Vranckx can find solace in the fact that he didn't stop a goal-bound shot from going in, though, his teammates might not let him forget this blunder so easily as Mechelen went on to lose the match 0-1 to KV Oostende.