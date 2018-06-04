Intercontinental Cup 2018: When And Where To Watch India vs Kenya, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Captain Sunil Chhetri will play his landmark 100th international match as India host Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup match on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. With 59 goals to his credit, the talismanic striker is India's all-time leading scorer. Another win at the Mumbai Football Arena will ensure the home team's passage to the final of the tournament, which is being used as preparation for next year's Asian Cup. The 97th ranked side is on a high having drubbed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the tournament opener. Chhetri was in imperious form, scoring his third hat-trick in international football, and he would look to continue in the same manner against the physical stronger African team, which likes to attack.

When will India vs Kenya match be played?

The India vs Kenya match will be played on June 4, 2018.

Where will India vs Kenya match be played?

The India vs Kenya match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

How do I watch India vs Kenya match live?

The India vs Kenya match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does India vs Kenya match start?

The live telecast of the India vs Kenya match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow India vs Kenya match online?

The India vs Kenya match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Complete squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Laldanmawia Ralte, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Alen Deory

Kenya: Patrick Matasi, Timothy Odhiambo, Byrne Omondi, Jockins Atudo, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Ouma, Michael Kibwage, Johnstone Omurwa, Bolton Omwenga, Chrispin Oduor, Miheso Clifton, Kenneth Muguna, Duncan Otieno, Patillah Omotto, Vincent Wasambo, Ovella Ochieng, Timothy Otieno, Pistone Mutamba, John Makwatta