 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Football

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Have To Improve A Lot, Says Sunil Chhetri

Updated: 02 June 2018 18:42 IST

Chhetri became the first-ever Indian to have scored three hat-tricks in international football during the 5-0 thrashing of Chinese Taipei on Friday night.

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Have To Improve A Lot, Says Sunil Chhetri
Chhetri has scored 15 goals in 25 games under current India coach Stephen Constantine © AFP

Even though Chinese Taipei coach Gary White feels that the young players in his team will look up to Sunil Chhetri someday, the star India striker asserted that he has to improve a lot before he can attain the stature where international footballers will aim to emulate him. "I feel I haven't yet reached that stature where international footballers will look up to me," Chhetri said. "At this moment, I am more concerned about myself and my career. Maybe 20 years from now with me having retired, I may reflect back whether I have inspired someone or not. But right now, it's too premature," the India skipper added. Having scored 59 goals in 99 international matches, Chhetri became the first-ever Indian to have scored three hat-tricks in international football during the 5-0 thrashing of Chinese Taipei on Friday night.

The former Mohun Bagan striker thus surpassed Appalaraju and another former Mohun Bagan star IM Vijayan, both of whom have two hat-tricks to their credit.

Speaking about his telepathy with fellow striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, Chhetri who has scored 15 goals in 25 matches under current India coach Stephen Constantine, attributed it to the duo having played together for a lengthy period.

"The understanding comes from the fact that we have played many games together. Jeje is a supremely talented player. He really works hard on his game and is one of our best players. I try my best to help him and vice versa," Chhetri said. 

"Two of my goals today (against Chinese Taipei) came off Jeje's pass. He is a very strong player who can hold defenders. My job becomes easier when he is around," he added.

Comments
Topics : India Football Team Sunil Chhetri Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Skipper Sunil Chhetri struck a hat-trick for India against Chinese Taipei
  • India demolished Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the inaugural match
  • Udanta Singh (48th) and Pranoy Halder (78th) were the other scorers
Related Articles
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Have To Improve A Lot, Says Sunil Chhetri
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Have To Improve A Lot, Says Sunil Chhetri
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri's Hattrick Helps India Outclass Chinese Taipei 5-0
Indian Super League: Sunil Chhetri Hits Hat-Trick As Bengaluru FC Seal Final Spot
Indian Super League: Sunil Chhetri Hits Hat-Trick As Bengaluru FC Seal Final Spot
ISL: Bengaluru FC Qualify For Play-Offs, Test Of Nerves For Other Franchises
ISL: Bengaluru FC Qualify For Play-Offs, Test Of Nerves For Other Franchises
Indian Super League: Sunil Chhetri Scores A Brace As Bengaluru FC Tops Table
Indian Super League: Sunil Chhetri Scores A Brace As Bengaluru FC Tops Table
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.