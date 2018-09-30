 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow

Updated: 30 September 2018 20:57 IST

Gareth Bale picked up a thigh injury during the goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had to come off at half-time.

Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow
Both Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos will miss the Champions League match against CSKA Moscow. © Twitter

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid's squad to face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bale picked up a thigh injury during the goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had to come off at half-time. He will miss the reigning European champions' Group G game in Russia, along with captain Sergio Ramos, who was also omitted from the squad announced on Sunday. Ramos sustained a cut above his eye against Atletico but, despite briefly leaving the field for treatment, was able to complete the match. 

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said after the game that Bale had been replaced as a "precaution" at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Welshman would be assessed on Sunday.

The club will be hoping the damage is not serious, with a crunch match against Barcelona in La Liga approaching on October 28. 

Marcelo and Isco were also absentees from Madrid's squad to face CSKA. Marcelo has a calf problem while Isco is recovering from an appendix operation.

In the match, Thibaut Courtois came back to haunt his former club and Jan Oblak showed why he is considered arguably the finest goalkeeper in the world. 

Courtois spent three seasons at Atletico on loan from Chelsea but this was his first Madrid derby for Real. He made the most of it, saving when both Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa had only the Belgian to beat. 

Bale could have won it for Real too but he sidefooted wide from close range towards the end of the first half and then had to be replaced.

"We have not won because we didn't score but overall we have been very superior," Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui had said after the match. 

"The match was intense," Atletico manager Diego Simeone had assessed.

"We had chances through Griezmann and Costa but they were saved by Courtois. It's a pity because we wanted to win but we leave with a good result."

Real and Atletico face midweek Champions League matches away to CSKA Moscow and home to Club Brugge respectively.

Comments
Topics : Gareth Bale Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Both Bale and Ramos will miss Real Madrid's next Champions League match
  • Gareth Bale picked up a thigh injury during the match vs Atletico Madrid
  • Real Madrid face CSKA Moscow in their next Champions League match
Related Articles
Champions League: Gareth Bale On Target As Holders Real Madrid Down AS Roma
Champions League: Gareth Bale On Target As Holders Real Madrid Down AS Roma
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid More Of A Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Gareth Bale
Real Madrid More Of A Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Gareth Bale
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
UEFA Nations League: France And Germany Draw Opener, Wales Tear Ireland Apart
La Liga: Karim Benzema Scoring Freely For Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Crash To Celta Vigo
La Liga: Karim Benzema Scoring Freely For Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Crash To Celta Vigo
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.